Biggers Sauli’s journey is a powerful reminder that education can transform lives. From humble beginnings to becoming a Chinese Language and Literature teacher in China, Sauli’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of scholarships.

With the help of a life-changing scholarship to Maranatha Boys Academy in Blantyre, Sauli’s academic excellence paved the way for him to pursue higher education and achieve his dreams.

Sauli’s academic excellence paved the way for him to pursue a degree at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and now a Master’s Degree in Chinese Language and Literature in China, achieving his dreams.

“Education is the key to unlocking one’s potential,” Sauli emphasizes. “I am living proof that with hard work and determination, anyone can achieve their dreams.”

The Malawian-born Chinese Language and Literature teacher has called on school owners in Malawi to offer scholarships to deserving students, saying providing access to quality education can transform lives and empower young people to reach their full potential.

Ernest Kaonga, Managing Director of Maranatha Academy, expressed pride in Sauli’s achievements, saying, “Bigger’s story is a testament to the impact of our institution. We are proud to have played a role in shaping his future and look forward to seeing the impact he will make in his community.”

Kaonga further emphasised that Sauli’s remarkable journey should serve as a hope for young Malawians, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence. He added that his story is a reminder that with determination, hard work, and access to quality education, anyone can rise above adversity and achieve greatness.

Sauli’s story is a testament to the impact of education in driving national development and transforming lives. His journey is a beacon of hope for young Malawians, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence.