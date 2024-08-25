Malawi Parliament Goes Digital with e-Chamber Upgrade

Parliament of Malawi

In a bid to streamline House business, the Parliament of Malawi has introduced state-of-the-art e-Chamber technology, poised to revolutionize the way lawmakers conduct their duties.

The new system, among other things, includes sound management, electronic document management, and e-voting.  

According to the Parliament of Malawi Facebook page, the installation of the e-Chamber equipment is in line with the 2021-2026 Strategic Plan, which details the need to digitally transform Parliament for improved service delivery to the people of Malawi.  

“This move towards an E-Parliament will enhance operational efficiency, offering centralized speech control, voting functions, simultaneous interpretation, and even member sign-ins!

In addition to streamlining operations, it will also drastically cut down on paper usage, saving costs and promoting sustainability,” 

The installation of the e-Chamber system has been done with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The new system is expected to roll out when Parliament reconvenes on Monday 26th August, 2024.

