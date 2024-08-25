The Ministry of Justice has announced the postponement of the ceremony to confer the prestigious Senior Counsel honour on selected legal practitioners, including Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, amid growing controversy surrounding the appointments.

The ceremony was supposed to take place tomorrow at Kamuzu Palace and President Lazarus Chakwera, the appointing authority was expected to preside over it.

The postponement follows the Malawi Law Society (MLS) request for clarification from the Government regarding the conferment of Senior Counsel honours on some lawyers including Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda.

According to Frank Namangale, Ministry of Justice spokesperson, they have postponed the event to give room for the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and its committee to reconsider its recommendation.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has strongly criticized the appointment of Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda and others to the rank of Senior Counsel (SC), citing a blatant disregard for the law in the selection process.

MLS President, Patrick Mpaka observed that the appointments required a formal process and might have flouted some laws governing the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners Act of 2018.

In a letter dated 23rd August 2024, Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice, Allison M’bang’ombe announced that President Lazarus Chakwera had conferred Nyirenda and others the status of SC, a move which MLS has strongly criticized