A groundbreaking fashion show in Mzuzu is set to redefine Malawi’s fashion scene by boldly embracing inclusivity and diversity. Organized by Upie Collection, the event aims to challenge societal norms and promote a more inclusive definition of beauty.

Ruth Chirwa, founder of Upie Collection, emphasized that this event is more than just a fashion show. She said it will serve as a platform for empowerment and social change.

The show will feature models with disabilities alongside able-bodied models, challenging societal stereotypes and promoting diversity within Malawi. Chirwa explained, “Through this fashion show, I aim to break down barriers. I hope to build bridges between people with disabilities and those without. After years of showcasing my work outside of Mzuzu, I felt it was time to bring my fashion passion home. I wanted to celebrate the beauty and talent of my community.”

The fashion show will highlight the creations of ten designers, with models both with different abilities to celebrate diversity. The event will also feature a performance by Kelvin Sings, adding an artistic dimension to the evening. “The show will celebrate our differences and similarities,” Chirwa said. “It will be a night of fashion, art, and inspiration. Everyone will experience the power of inclusivity and the breaking of barriers.”

Levi Njikho, a key sponsor from Unlimited Building Supplies, shared his motivation for supporting the event. He was inspired by Ruth’s story. He saw it as an opportunity to help bridge societal gapsin challenging public perceptions of people with disabilities in Malawi. “Having an aunt and younger brother with disabilities motivated me to get involved. Hearing Ruth’s story inspired me to sponsor the fashion show,” he said. “I believe it will provide a platform that creates opportunities for designers and models to showcase their talent.”

The fashion show is scheduled for the 6th of September at Springs Park in Mzuzu, Malawi. The event, themed “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges,” goes beyond traditional fashion showcases. It serves as a powerful platform for inclusivity and empowerment in Malawi.