In Malawi, a new generation of young entrepreneurs is shaping the nation’s future with their innovative ventures and unwavering determination. Among these trailblazers are 22-year-old Chimwemwe Mphamba, a financial consultant from Mzuzu, and 25-year-old Ranwell Fatsani Mwale, a construction entrepreneur from Lilongwe. Their stories highlight the diverse ways in which Malawi’s youth are driving economic growth and community empowerment, proving that with vision and hard work, they can make a lasting impact.

Chimwemwe Mphamba, founder of Chimwemwe Consultants, is on a mission to equip her community with vital financial skills. Armed with a degree in Accountancy from the University of Livingstonia, Chimwemwe recognized a gap in financial literacy and took it upon herself to fill it. Through her consultancy, she offers services ranging from personal finance management to debt management and financial planning, helping individuals and small businesses navigate the complexities of money management.

Chimwemwe Mphamba

Chimwemwe’s journey hasn’t been easy. As a young woman in a male-dominated industry, she has faced her share of challenges. However, her passion for empowering others keeps her focused. “I believe that when people understand their finances, they can make better decisions and improve their quality of life,” she says. Her work is more than a business; it’s a mission to uplift her community and foster economic stability from the ground up.

Meanwhile, in Lilongwe, Ranwell Fatsani Mwale is making significant strides in the construction industry with his company, Phaneroo Construction Ltd. Ranwell’s interest in building began early, inspired by his uncle’s real estate projects. His company has quickly risen to prominence, winning major contracts, including a 162 million kwacha project with the Lilongwe City Council to supply 90,000 blocks.

Ranwell’s vision extends beyond construction. He is committed to sustainable development, recently securing a project with the Department of Forestry to integrate environmental stewardship into his business model. “Construction is about more than just materials and structures; it’s about creating an environment where communities can thrive,” he explains.

Both Chimwemwe and Ranwell are challenging traditional notions of success, proving that age is no barrier to achievement. Their stories are not just about personal success but about the broader impact they are having on their communities and the nation as a whole.

Chimwemwe is fostering financial empowerment, while Ranwell is building the physical foundations of Malawi’s future. Together, they represent the powerful potential of youth entrepreneurship to drive change and create a brighter future for Malawi.