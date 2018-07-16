Malawians urged voters to vote for people with disabilities

People in the country have been urged to vote for people with disabilities into various positions in next year’s tripartite elections.

Federation of Disability Organisations in Malawi (Fedoma) executive director Action Amos said this during disability awareness rally at Chiteketsa ground in Phalombe on Saturday.

Amos said Malawians should stop underrating people with disabilities. He then encouraged people in the country to give the vote to persons with disabilities challenging for various posts in the 2019 polls.

“If you find a person with a disability challenging for the seat of Councilor or Member of Parliament please vote for that one. Please stop the attitude of looking down on people with disabilities we all know that there are some who hold big positions in this country,” he said.

The rally was held in the area where a 12 year old boy with albinism Joseph Kachingwe went missing on 6th July this year.

Speaking on this matter, Amos said Fedoma will do whatever it can so that justice should prevail and he urged those in authority such as Malawi Police Service to ensure that the perpetrators should face stiff punishment.

“As Fedoma we are not going to leave this issue, we will ensure that everything is done and support any initiative that will be done so that perpetrators should be brought to justice,” said the Executive director in an interview with Malawi24.

Phalombe district council chairperson councillor Kalepa Mawere described Joseph’s case as shocking and sad.

He then commended Fedoma for hosting the event saying it will help in changing mindset of people in the area.

“I hope now misconceptions which people had won’t be there anymore. On the issue of missing of Joseph, as a council we are disappointed and we believe that our friends from the Police will help us to know the truth about this,” said Mawere.

The theme for the event was ‘Leaving no persons with disabilities behind in development’.