A shocking case of theft has rocked Chiradzulu, with Group Village Headman Ngumba, Amadu Idi Phiri, arrested for allegedly stealing 191 PVC pipes worth K6,179,250 meant for a community irrigation project.

According to Chiradzulu Police Station Public Relations Officer Cosmas Kagulo, the pipes were meant for an irrigation scheme project in Ngumba village, initiated by the Center for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC) in 2018.

The organization had handed over the management of the project to the community after training them on its management.

However, during a follow-up audit in August, it was discovered that the pipes were missing. Further investigation revealed that the pipes were in the custody of Group Village Headman Ngumba, who allegedly sold them to a businessman.

The matter was reported to Chiradzulu Police Station, and after visiting the scene and interviewing the Chief, he admitted to selling the pipes. Efforts are currently underway to recover the stolen pipes, and the suspect is in custody, awaiting a court appearance.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing disappoint