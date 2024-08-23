Isaac Kaliyati scored the only goal to inspire Mighty Mukuru Wanderers to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Civil Service United to reduce Silver Strikers’ gap to five points even though the Central Bankers have two games in hand.

It was a closely contested match between the two teams as chances were plenty but more goals couldn’t come, settling for the only strike from Wanderers’s current playmaker.

The electric atmosphere at the packed stadium was palpable as fans from both sides witnessed a masterclass performance from the Blantyre-based giants.

Despite a dominant second-half display from the hosts, the Wanderers’ defence held strong with the command of Lawrence Chaziya, who made a debut after the failed TP Mazembe deal, securing the vital three points.

With the win, Wanderers set up an enthralling title chase, poised to challenge the Bankers in the coming matches.

The defeat means the Servants have failed to avenge their 3-0 defeat to the Nomads in the first round at Kamuzu Stadium.