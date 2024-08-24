United Transformation Movement (UTM) says they have postponed the rally that was supposed to take place this coming Sunday at Masintha Ground due to security concerns.

According to a statement released yesterday by Felix Njawala, UTM Publicity Secretary, the Party has decided to shift the rally initially scheduled for this weekend to 1 September 2024 at the same venue.

Njawala said the decision comes after a consultation with the Chief Executive Officer of Lilongwe City Council, who advised them to postpone the event due to security concerns.

Njawala: We consulted LCC.

“The President of the Republic of Malawi is set to attend the CCAP Centenary Celebrations at Civo Stadium on the same day, and in the interest of public safety and to avoid any potential security risks, we have agreed to move our rally to a later date,” said Njawala.

On Wednesday, Lilongwe city council advised the United Transformation Movement (UTM) to postpone its highly-anticipated rally scheduled for Sunday, 25 August 2024, at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

Through a statement, Macloud Kadam’manja, CEO of Lilongwe City Council, cited concerns about potential clashes and disruptions, as well as the need to ensure public safety and order.