Former Malawi President Peter Mutharika has expressed deep sadness over the tragic loss of 30 lives in road accidents in Kasungu and Zomba on Thursday.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mutharika and his wife Gertrude extended their condolences to the families and communities affected by the tragedies. “We cannot begin to imagine the pain that the families and communities of the deceased are going through,” he said.

Mutharika prayed for comfort and strength for the bereaved families and for the souls of the departed to rest in peace. He also called on Malawians of faith to join him in prayer for protection and safety on the country’s roads.

The former President’s statement comes after a devastating road accident in Kasungu claimed 26 lives, while another four lives were lost in Zomba. A separate accident in Thyolo on Sunday also resulted in loss of life.

Mutharika’s message of condolence and prayer has resonated with many Malawians, who are mourning the loss of precious lives on the country’s roads.