The Malawi Government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has offered support to all the bereaved families following the fatal accident that occurred in the morning today.

The tragic accident occurred near Santhe in Kasungu district, claiming 26 lives as the minibus they were traveling in was burnt after colliding with a fuel tanker.

DoDMA has provided coffins, transport, and money for food to all the bereaved families.

President Lazarus Chakwera has since offered a message of condolence to the bereaved families.

“The First Lady and I are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident that occurred this morning at Katondo in Kasungu, claiming the lives of 26 people including two children.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and friends. May we find strength and comfort in God’s grace during this troubling time,” said Chakwera.

Meanwhile, eight bodies, including that of a six-month-old child, have been identified, however, because of the extremely burn wounds, it is difficult to identify the others.

According to the records seen by this publication, the others who died in the accident include 26-year-old Elvin Mzamo from Traditional Authority (T/A) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi, Yohane Mwadzaangati, 32, from Chidzulu, Kondwani Masoko, 30, from T/A M’mberwa, Wyson Williams from T/A Mabulabo in Mzimba, Limbikani from Malivenji in T/A Simlemba and Deliwe Chisi, 26, from T/A Kaluluma in Kasungu district.