The Ministry of Health says that Malawi’s financial deficit is severely compromising the quality of healthcare and putting lives of people at risk.

This has been revealed by the Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daud, during the 2024 India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi.

Daudi said the financial deficit contributes to a life expectancy of just 64 years, along with high rates of preventable diseases such as malaria and non-communicable conditions.

“Despite significant advancements in healthcare provision, Malawi continues to face substantial obstacles in ensuring universal access to essential health services,” said Daudi.

The Deputy Minister also reiterated the need to toughen the partnership between Malawi and international partners, specifically from India, to address the challenges within the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

She further highlighted that the significant underfunding of Malawi’s health system, with an annual per capita health expenditure of only $40—less than half of the $86 recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for achieving comprehensive health coverage is greatly affecting the country in providing proper health care services.

She further stressed that Malawi greatly depends on imported pharmaceuticals, procuring 90% of its medications from external sources and this reliance has resulted in frequent drug shortages and inadequate medical supplies.

“Malawi’s pharmaceutical market volume currently stands at $121 million, with $14 million allocated to oncology drugs,” she added.

Daud highlighted that the government is doing all it can to deal with the challenges by decentralizing healthcare services, establishing of interconnected healthcare systems, and the integration of digital advancements.