Malawi, as Chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) Group on Climate Change, will next week host the LDC Strategy and Ministerial Meetings at the BICC in Lilongwe.

According to a statement, the meeting which will be held from August 26 to 28, 2024, will bring together high-level representatives, including ministers, climate negotiators, and experts from all 45 LDCs, marking a significant step in the global climate dialogue.

Evans Njewa, Chair of the LDC Group, emphasized the meeting’s importance: “This gathering represents a crucial moment in our unified efforts to achieve an ambitious outcome at COP29. Our goal is clear: to set an ambitious new goal for climate finance that reflects the needs of our countries, to limit global temperature rise to below 1.5°C, and to bolster resilience in our most vulnerable nations.”

Njewa stressed the LDCs’ commitment to impactful action, adding that the meeting’s outcomes will shape collective positions and priorities moving forward.

The meeting will be held under the theme “Uniting for 1.5°C – Aligned Climate Action and Resilient Futures,” highlighting a focus on reviewing progress in international climate negotiations, addressing critical issues, and crafting strategies to ensure impactful engagement at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Participants will align on priorities, set goals, and explore future strategies while building support for LDC-led initiatives.

The meeting follows a technical strategy session held in March in Lilongwe and the 60th UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies (SB 60) sessions in Bonn, Germany.

Some of the topics to be addressed include the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG), the remaining rules on Article 6 on carbon trading, mitigation outcomes for COP29, financing to address loss and damage, and a common position on matters related to the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).