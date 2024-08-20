In Balaka, the Senior Resident Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a 70-year-old man Putheya Galeta to 14 years imprisonment without hard labour for raping a minor.

State prosecutor, Inspector Rodrick Kamuona told the court that the convict, who is also a step-grandfather to the victim, 14, had been taking advantage to sleep with the victim when her grandmother was out on business errands.

Inspector Kamuona further told the court that the convict sexually assaulted the girl on two occasions and offered her K3,000 and later on K5,000 effort to conceal the ordeal.

According to Kamuona, the convict had been threatening to kill the victim once she revealed the incident. But later, the girl was fed up with the harassment and decided to report the matter to her grandmother who went on to disclose the matter to the victim’s parents.

Appearing before the Court, Galeta pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him which contravenes with section 138 of the penal code.

In his verdict, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono found the convict guilty, eventually sentencing him to 14 years imprisonment without hard labour.

The judgement was made considering the convict’s age and also the fact that he did not waste the court’s time.

Galeta hails from Malula village, Traditional Authority Sawali in the same district.