The leader of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Enock Chihana, says he is yet to decide on the political alliance ahead of the 2025 tripartite general elections.

Chihana has disclosed to Malawi24 that the party will hold its elective convention on September 6, 2024, in Lilongwe, and the delegates will determine whether to go solo or join an alliance ahead of the polls.

Chihana has also emphasized that the party encourages people to compete for various positions in the party by respecting the principles of democracy.

Meanwhile, political expert George Phiri has advised the delegates who will attend the meeting to stand for policies that will help improve services.

Political parties are conducting elective meetings as the 2025 tripartite elections are approaching.

Currently, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have already held their meetings.

Currently, people are very interested in knowing who will end the fractions that are in UTM.