In a significant move to enhance its commitment to global climate action, Malawi has begun the preparation of its first Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) and fourth National Communication (NC4).

These reports are vital components under Article 13 of the Paris Agreement, which mandates the “Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF).”

The ETF replaces previous reporting mechanisms under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and is essential for tracking global progress in combating climate change.

Adopted by over 190 countries, including Malawi, the Paris Agreement aims to limit the rise in global temperatures to well below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The ETF is central to this goal, providing a standardized system for countries to report on their climate actions and support, ensuring transparency, accuracy, and accountability.

Speaking at the inception meeting of the NC4/BTR1 in Mangochi, Yusufu Mkungula, the Secretary for Natural Resources and Climate Change, emphasized the importance of this initiative.

He stated, “The writing of the report will strengthen Malawi’s commitment to the global community. The submission of the combined report is a testament to our dedication to upholding the values of transparency, accuracy, and accountability.

It will serve as a foundation for informed decision-making, enabling us to measure progress, identify challenges, and celebrate achievements. As we move forward, let us remember that the BTR1 is more than just a report.”

Mkungula further underscored the broader significance of the BTR1, calling it a “symbol of our collective responsibility to sustain future generations,” a “testament to our commitment to building a sustainable world,” and a “reflection of our shared vision for a cleaner, greener, and more equitable planet.”

Malawi has a strong track record in climate reporting, having successfully submitted three National Communications in 2003, 2011, and 2021, and its first Biennial Update Report in 2021.

The country also participated in the Technical Analysis followed by the Facilitative Sharing of Views during COP28 in Dubai last year.

The prep,aration of the NC4/BTR1, expected to be completed by December 2024, marks another significant step in Malawi’s ongoing efforts to contribute to global climate action.

This report will not only document the nation’s progress but also provide critical data to guide future policies and initiatives aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change and building resilience across communities.

To enhance the capacity for tracking Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is supporting the development of a framework for tracking the NDCs through the implementation of the Initiative for Climate Action Transparency (ICAT).

The development of the NC4/BTR1 is being supported by funds from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) through the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).