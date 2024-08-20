The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has stated that it was not involved in organizing President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent visit to the Vatican.

Valeriano Mtseka, the senior spokesperson for the ECM, clarified that the preparations for this high-profile visit were managed entirely by the diplomats of both nations involved—the Vatican and Malawi.

“We have only seen images on social media showing that our national leader met with the Pope,” Mtseka noted. “People should understand that the Vatican is a sovereign state.

The meeting was a matter between the leaders of two independent countries: the Vatican and Malawi. Thus, the entire arrangement was handled by the respective diplomats of those nations; it did not concern us.”

Despite their lack of involvement, the ECM believes that the visit could benefit Malawi. Mtseka expressed hope that discussions between the two leaders would address issues affecting the lives of people in Malawi.

“We trust that the dialogue could lead to positive outcomes for our country, as the leaders explore ways to improve the well-being of our citizens,” he added.