The government of Malawi through the Ministry of Finance has approved the appointment of a legal advisor in the Ministry of Finance Daniel Daka as the new Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) commissioner general.

Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda has confirmed the appointment.

Banda has also confirmed the appointment of Douglas Katchomoza as executive director of corporate services.

“The law mandates the minister to approve these appointments. What remains now is for the board to give the two offer letters,” said Banda.

Before his new role, Daka was MRA’s Deputy Director of Tax Investigation, while Katchomoza served as the MRA’s Commissioner of Customs.

Daka succeeds John Biziwick, while Katchomoza replaces Agnes Katsonga, whose contracts have expired.