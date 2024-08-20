The government has confirmed an aircraft accident that happened in the afternoon of Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in the Nkhotakota district.

The accident involved a C210-type aircraft registration number 7QPFU that crashed into Lake Malawi.

According to a statement released by Minister of Information Moses Kumkuyu, the aircraft was departing from Nkhotakota to Makhanga in Liwonde and had onboard three foreign passengers one crew member and two passengers.

“A female Dutch passenger has survived the accident with minor injuries after being rescued by local fishermen. She is currently being treated in hospital in the district,”.

“The aircraft departed Nkhotakola Tongole at 14:00 hours and was supposed to land in Makhanga at 15:15 hours,” said Kumkuyu.

Kumkuyu further noted that the aircraft is reported to have crashed at Northeast Benga and it ditched into Lake Malawi but close to the shores.

Kumkuyu says the aircraft has been sighted under the water surface and rescue efforts are underway to pull the aircraft ashore.