The Malawi government has confirmed that a Nyasa Express aircraft crashed into Lake Malawi on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

In a statement, Moses Kunkuyu Kalongashawa, Minister of Information and Digitalisation and Chief Government Spokesperson, said the accident involved a C210 type aircraft with registration number C210-type crashing into Lake Malawi.

Kunkuyu indicated that the aircraft had three foreign passengers on board, consisting of one crew member and two passengers.

A female Dutch passenger survived the accident with minor injuries after being rescued by local fishermen. She is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the district.

“The aircraft departed Nkhotakota Tongole at 14:00 hours and was supposed to land in Makhanga at 15:15 hours. It crashed at the Northeast of Benga and ditched into Lake Malawi, close to the shores,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, the aircraft has been sighted underwater, and rescue efforts are underway to pull it ashore.