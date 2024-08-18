Peter Mutharika, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has voiced strong criticism of the current administration, claiming that Malawians are among the most disillusioned people globally.

In his address, Mutharika argued, “We have a president, but we lack leadership. Instead of guiding us to Canaan, they have led us to Bagamoyo.” His comments reflect a deep dissatisfaction with the current government’s performance and direction.

Mutharika’s remarks underscore his belief that the current leadership has failed to deliver on its promises and meet the expectations of the Malawian people.

By contrasting the administration’s failures with his vision for the country’s future, Mutharika aims to position the DPP as a viable alternative for restoring effective governance and addressing national challenges.