The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has commended the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) for the timely release of the 2024 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) and Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examination results.

In an interview with this publication, PRISMA President Ernest Kaonga said the timely release of the exam results will enable parents and guardians to make well-informed decisions and prepare adequately for the coming term, which opens on September 16, 2024.

“I commend the government for ensuring the prompt release of the PSLCE and JCE examination results. Delays in announcing results often leave parents in a difficult position, struggling to adapt to new academic demands. This timely release provides ample opportunity for preparation and planning for the next stage in their children’s education,” Kaonga said.

The swift release of the exam results has received widespread approval, and PRISAM’s commendation is a testament to the government’s efforts to improve the efficiency of the examination process.

Announcing the 2024 PSLCE results on Friday, MANEB Executive Director Dorothy Nampota reported that out of 252,668 candidates who sat for the exams, 217,708 passed, representing 86.16%. Of these, 106,907 are females and 110,801 are males, with pass rates of 82.92% and 89.54%, respectively.