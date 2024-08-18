Peter Mutharika, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has delivered a pointed critique of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the current administration, asserting that despite their leadership, the government has failed Malawians.

Speaking passionately, Mutharika declared, “Even if someone has been in power, they cannot be voted for if they lead a government that is failing.”

He criticized the MCP for its inability to manage the economy and address various issues effectively. “I told you, but you did not listen. You proceeded to vote for a clueless government, knows nothing, does nothing, and is essentially a zero government,” Mutharika said.

He further predicted that due to the failures of the current administration, political power would be divided among the DPP, UDF, UTM, and Aford in the future. “Because of your failures, your kingdom will be divided among DPP, UDF, UTM, and Aford,” Mutharika added.

His comments were met with enthusiasm from the audience at the conference, reflecting widespread support for his criticism and vision for the future of Malawi under DPP leadership.