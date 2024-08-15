UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati was notably absent from a crucial meeting between the party’s leader, Michael Usi, and the Central Executive Committee held on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

The absence of Kaliati has stirred curiosity and speculation, particularly as no details about the discussions have been made public.

In a brief interview with local media, Kaliati confirmed her absence from the meeting and expressed her frustration, stating, “Inuyo mukufunsa ndinu a UTM?” which translates to “Why are you asking me, are you UTM?”

Her response suggests a degree of annoyance with the inquiry and implies that internal matters might be more complex than publicly acknowledged.

The meeting was expected to address significant issues within the party, and Kaliati’s absence raised questions about the nature of the discussions and decisions made.

The UTM has yet to provide any official statement or details regarding the content of the meeting, leaving many to speculate about the implications of her absence and the outcomes of the discussions.

The lack of transparency surrounding the meeting has fueled further speculation and concerns among party members and observers.

As UTM navigates its internal dynamics and strategic decisions, the absence of a key figure like Kaliati and the silence on the meeting’s proceedings highlight ongoing tensions and unresolved issues within the party