President Lazarus Chakwera has been conferred a Doctorate Degree in International Cooperation and Development by Joaquim Chissano University in Mozambique.

Joaquim Chissano University has conferred the Doctorate Degree to Chakwera because of his tactical thinking and adopting external policies to develop synergies with neighbouring countries.

After receiving the Degree at Joaquim International Conference Centre, in Maputo Mozambique, Chakwera indicated that no country can develop without international cooperation.

“No matter how developed or resilient a country can be, it can never thrive without external assistance, international cooperation is the only reasonable path to a prosperous future, if you remove international cooperation from any country it will collapse,” said Chakwera.

He also underscored the need for countries to rely on one another.

“Malawi’s prosperity and security depend on a robust relationship with the countries with whom she shares her borders, and among these countries, the country that we share a lion’s share of our border with, is Mozambique,” he added.

Chakwera further alluded that for the past four years global challenges such as COVID-19 and disasters have seen countries becoming more connected through cross-border challenges.

In his remarks, Vice Registrar at Joaquim Chissano University, Senior Professor Jose Magode said the University’s Council rigorously scrutinized President Chakwera’s commitment and dedication to strengthening international cooperation with other countries.

“The bilateral relations of Mozambique and Malawi has seen the interdependence of the two countries of sharing benefits in areas that are mutually beneficial, the relations are leveraging on areas of strength of the two countries,” he said.

Magode also hailed President Chakwera’s strategic thinking and adoption of external policies.