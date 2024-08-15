On July 3, 2024, Mzimba police arrested four people for allegedly being involved in illegal mining activities at Chikosera Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chindi in the district.

After the four were arrested, Malawi24 launched an investigation to find out the hotspot areas of illegal mining in the district.

Our findings have revealed six major illegal mining hotspots in Mzimba South, namely Emazwini (Perekezi Forest Area), Thoza, Chasato, Mharaunda, Madede, and Mchapasalu.

When you move to these places, you will find big gullies showing mining activities happening.

Malawi24 investigations have also revealed that some Mozambicans and Chinese are the ones leading these illegal mining activities.

The findings have also shown that tracks flocking to Mzimba Boma carry precious stones using chartered routes that are within the district to Zambia and Tanzania.

Both the police and Mzuzu mining regional offices admit that illegal mining is really happening in Mzimba and that currently, the mining office in the region is working hand in hand with the police to deal with the illegal miners,” said Joseph Chirwa, Regional Mines Engineering Officer, Mzuzu office.

Mzimba Youth Organization Executive Director Rev. Moses Nkhana has suggested the government introduce drones for patrolling all areas where mining is happening and where there are precious stones.

“It is sad that, as a country, we are failing to deal with illegal miners, people are coming out of our country. and steal our stones. They become rich over us. The government should buy drones for patrolling all areas that are mapped for mining.”. Sadi Nkhana

Currently, the spokesperson in the Ministry of Mining, Tibonge Ng’oma, has admitted that there are reports of illegal mining activities in some parts of the country.

“It is not a refutable fact that illegal mining is happening in the country.

“The ministry is calling upon communities to report to the relevant authorities whenever they feel illegal mining is taking place in their localities. People should be patriotic to their country; we are the ones keeping these illegal miners in our homes.” Said Tibonge Ng’oma.

The Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change 2021 report indicates thatawi as the country is losing about K25 million per day through illegal mining, translating to about K9.1 billion per annum.