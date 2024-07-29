The newly elected President of Lilongwe Lingadzi Rotary Club Limbani Kakhome has appealed to fellow Rotarians to work hard towards restoring Malawi’s glory through their charitable community works.

He was speaking during his official inauguration as President of the club on Saturday. He succeeds the immediate past President Giorgia Prizzon.

Kakhome said Malawi is stalked by a series of cyclic socio-economic and environmental challenges with trickle-down effects on Lilongwe, the administrative capital where Lingadzi Rotary Club operates.

“Our city Lilongwe bears the brunt of the country’s socio-economic challenges and the scars of environmental decadence. To salvage the welfare of our communities and save both city and country, we as Rotarians can only act responsibly and swiftly,” he said.

He urged Rotarians under Lilongwe-Lingadzi to evoke the spirit of fellowship, integrity and diversity in driving Lilongwe city towards a brighter, more interconnected world.

“For us Rotarians, embracing the spirit of service and fellowship means acting responsibly to respond to the challenges that affect our society,” Kakhome said.

Kakhome is a seasoned marketer and commercial strategist currently working for tobacco company JTI Leaf Malawi as Director of Corporate Affairs and Communication.

He brings over 20 years of wealth of expertise to his new role having worked in commercial operations at multinational companies in Malawi, Ethiopia and Switzerland. Some of the companies Kakhome has worked for include Coca-Cola/Carlsberg and Celtel (now Airtel).

He added that his personal experiences, including the loss of his wife to Breast Cancer in 2023, added to his passion to make a meaningful impact in his community.

“Her passing reinforced in me the importance of living a life of purpose and service to others,” he said, adding; “I am dedicated to honouring her legacy through my work with Lilongwe-Lingadzi Rotary Club, and fostering community development by promoting socially and environmentally responsible causes.”

As the new Lilongwe-Lingadzi President, Kakhome’s priorities will include increasing membership, supporting local charities, promoting community development projects, and advocating for gender causes.