TNM Super League leaders, Silver Strikers, concluded the first round unbeaten on Sunday afternoon after they played out to a goalless draw away to Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

It was a game that saw the hosts creating more goal-scoring chances, especially in the second half, but, they couldn’t break the deadlock.

Prichard Mwansa’s men almost broke the deadlock in the 20th minute through their lethal forward Emmanuel Allan whitits the upright.

Zebron Kalima, Chimwemwe Idana and Maxwell Paipi had some chances but were blocked by the solid defence led by Maneno Nyoni.

And after 90 minutes, the spoils were shared.

The results give Moyale a record of not being defeated at home this season with 22 points from 15 games and are fifth in the standings.

Speaking after the match, Mwansa said a point in the bag is better than none.

“We gained a point today, this is our last match of the first round. We were well prepared for this match but it was tough and I am glad that we played well in Al halves. The only challenge was our failure to score goals, something which needs urgent attention,” he said.

Mwansa also added that they will come hard in the second round because it will be tough and as Moyale they want to improve their game.

Silver coach, Peter Mponda, said it was a good game.

“It was a 50-50 match, we tried and Moyale also tried, we don’t give excuses it was a good game, we want to thank our supporters for their support because they always come out in good numbers to cheer us throughout the match. Their endless support is pushing us to continue doing better and we haven’t disappointed them in the fifteen first-round matches.

“When things are not working we don’t have to wait so that we need to do a quick fix, when we brought in Macheso he did exactly what we asked him to do,” said Mponda.

The Bankers go into the second round in pole position with 37 points from 15 games, 12 points above the second-placed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers who will travel to Baka City in their final first-round match.