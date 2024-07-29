Airtel Malawi has announced the return of the “Za Madolo Airtel Top 8” tournament with a package increased from K234 million to K655 million in the next three years.

Breaking the news at a press briefing in Blantyre on Monday, was Airtel Malawi Managing Director Charles Kamoto who said this is to complement the Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) efforts towards improving football standards in Malawi.

Kamoto said, “This remarkable increase of 180% underscores our unwavering dedication to celebrating talent, fostering competition, and bringing more excitement to football fans across the country. I believe this substantial investment will elevate the Cup and enhance the experience for players, teams, and fans alike.”

According to Kamoto, the champions of the Top 8 Cup will see their prize money increase from K17.5 million in 2023 to a staggering K30 million in 2024; K35 million in 2025; and K40 million in 2026, while the runner-up will now receive K10 million in 2024; K12 million in 2025; and K14 million in 2026, up from K5 million in 2023.

He further disclosed that Dolo wa Tournament also known as Player of the Tournament, will now be awarded K1.5 million in 2024; K1.725 million in 2025; and K2 million in 2026, up from K500,000 in 2023. Top Goal Scorer: The top goal scorer will receive K1 million in 2024; K1,350 million in 2025; and K1.5 million in 2026, compared to K500,000 in 2023.

Dolo wa Match also known as Man of the Match will be awarded K100,000 in 2024; K115,000 in 2025; and K140,000 in 2026, up from K50,000 in 2023 as Each participating team will now receive K2.5 million in 2024, K3 million in 2025 and K4 million in 2026, compared to K1 million in 2023.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya expressed gratitude to the mobile service provider for the tournament’s return and the package increase which he said aligns with his vision of improving the sporting activity in the country.