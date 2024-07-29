A renowned human rights activist in the country, Undule Mwakasungula has expressed worry over the continued tendency by some groupings in the country whom he says are championing demonstrations for their selfish motives.

His remarks come amid a fresh call for national demonstrations by a grouping dubbed ‘National Union for Concerned Citizens’ scheduled to begin on July 31.

Reacting to the move, Mwakasungula has questioned the grouping’s motive to use the demonstrations as a means to advocate for regime change.

“We must not forget that it’s just a matter of months before the country heads to the polls. The upcoming elections provide a legitimate and constitutional avenue for Malawians to express their voices and choose their leaders.

Our efforts therefore should have concentrated on mobilising Malawians to take part in the upcoming elections, ensuring that they are free, fair and credible,” said Mwakasungula.

He further noted that while the country’s constitution upholds the right to peaceful demonstrations as a means of expression, it is equally important to consider the impact of violent demonstrations on the country’s stability and development,” said Mwakasungula.

He has therefore urged the concerned citizens to utilise established platforms to engage the government constructively on their concerns which mainly border on the current economic challenges.

Announcing the impending protest dubbed, ‘To die for the National Flag’, through an audio clip circulating on social media, publicity secretary for the concerned Malawians, Game Changer Mutholo said the demonstrations have been scheduled to take place in the country’s major cities of Blantyre, Zomba, Mangochi and Mzuzu.

The development comes after another grouping of concerned citizens also planned to hold a series of national shutdown demonstrations on 10th, July which were later called off to give room for Form 4 students who were sitting for their national exams.