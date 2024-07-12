An unidentified female person suspected to be of either European or Asian origin has been found dead at Ginnery Corner along Mudi River in Blantyre. Police suspect she was murdered.

According to South West Region Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Joseph Sauka, the deceased was found dead this week on Wednesday, July 10 2024.

Inspector Sauka said the deceased appeared to be around 30 years of age, and had distinctive tattoos of a snake, a bird and the word “Malawi” on her right lower leg, and a winged naked woman on her left lower leg.

The publicist has further reported that on her fateful day, the deceased wore a pair of soft jean trousers labelled “DIOR”.

The body of the deceased is currently being kept at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) mortuary in the commercial city awaiting post-mortem and identification.

Meanwhile, police have since launched investigations into the matter and are therefore appealing to tattoo makers and all those missing a female relative or friend matching the aforementioned description to report to Blantyre Police Station for identification.