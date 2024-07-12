Organizers of the Mount Mulanje Porters’ Race, have confirmed that all is set for the annual event this Saturday, 13 July 2024 in Mulanje where 350 runners are expected to join the challenge.

One of the organizers Jimmy Maloya told this publication that the 26th edition of Mount Mulanje Porters Race will start at 6:30 am, right at the foot of the giant Mulanje Mountain, Likhubula Valley.

Maloya said, “All is set for the 2024 Mount Mulanje Porters’ Race and this year over 350 runners are expected to participate in the race as registration is still in progress. This iconic race celebrates the endurance and skill of local porters who carry supplies up the mountain.”

He revealed that the runners will undertake a strenuous 25-kilometre journey by trekking from Chambe Plateau to Lichenya Plateau and back to Likhubula Valley in about two hours.

Maloya went on to say that the challenge would see one million Kwacha awarded to the winner of the men’s category and one million Kwacha awarded to the winner of the women’s category.

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) are the main sponsors of the event. All proceeds from the race are expected to go towards the conservation of Mulanje Mountain.