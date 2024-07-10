Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos says the team already paid MK 3 million for the maintenance of the Moyale Barracks team bus which was smashed by some section of irate fans when the two teams met in the TNM Super League last season.

This was revealed after the Mzuzu-based side questioned the Super League of Malawi (Sulom)’ failure to release the verdict yet the same body was quick to release the verdict of the recent case involving FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers.

According to Dedza, Sulom deducted the said amount from the TV rights benefits.

“It’s news to us, we already paid the money and we were deducted from our TV rights benefits,” said the source.

Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda asked for more time to find out.

“Give me time to find out about this, I can not confirm whether the Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos paid the money or not,” he said.

The verdict requested Dedza Dynamos FC to repair the team’s bus, which their fans damaged during a league match on October 14, 2023, at Dedza Stadium.

Moreover, the verdict mandates Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos FC to cover the medical expenses for the Moyale Barracks FC players injured during the incident.

Moyale Barracks football team paid K1.5 million after retired goalkeeper McDonald Harawa was found guilty nine months ago.