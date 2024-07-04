After addressing their concerns, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets president, Konrad Buckle, has issued a call to the players to demonstrate resilience and commitment to the team’s emblematic cause.

A week after the players abstained from training in a call to meet with the team’s board chairperson, Buckle personally convened with Kalisto Pasuwa’s squad on Tuesday where he addressed their grievances.

At the meeting, Buckle pledged, among other things, to enhance the players’ well-being, and he demonstrated his commitment by splashing K10 million in cash to be shared among all Bullets players.

Having addressed their grievances, Buckle challenged the players to pay him back by bringing results, rising and fighting not only for the Bullets badge but for themselves as well.

He said, “Playing for Bullets should actually be a pride and when you win games, you should not just win to excite the management, supporters even the board, but you should also win games for yourself.

“For you to be the superstars in the land and across the borders, you need to put your career first as you play for the Bullets badge.”

The club president further underscored the criticality of discipline and advocated for adherence to official channels for addressing concerns, dissuading impulsive public disclosures.

Captain Precious Sambani, speaking on behalf of the players, expressed elation at the president’s outreach and the redress of their apprehensions.

The players’ entreaty to engage with Buckle materialized against the backdrop of the team’s unimpressive commencement to the season, positioning The People’s Team in fifth place, amassing 16 points from 11 fixtures.

This represents a substantial contrast to their previous season’s remarkable achievement in securing a historic quadruple. At present, they trail Silver Strikers, managed by Pasuwa’s predecessor, Peter Mponda, by a margin of 13 points.