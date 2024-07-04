Police in Chiradzulu are hunting for a teacher at Maravi Primary School in Chiradzulu for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old learner.

Chiradzulu police public relations officer has identified the teacher as Chimwemwe Chitani who defiled the learner on June 26, 2024.

Kagulo said on the material date, Maravi primary and Gomani primary schools organised football and netball matches at Gomani primary school ground, and both the suspect and victim were amongst the spectators.

At about 16:00 hours the suspect asked the victim to accompany him to buy Frozzy drinks at a certain grocery within the area and she complied.

On their way back to the ground, the suspect told the victim to use an unchartered route where the suspect forced the victim to have sexual intercourse with him and they later took different routes back to the ground.

It is reported that on June 27, the victim informed the school’s Deputy Head Teacher about the issue who later together with other staff members invited Chitani for questioning. However, Chitani pleaded not guilty.

The matter was later reported to the Montfort Police Unit on July 1, 2024, after the management noticed that the suspect had evacuated from his house and was not reporting for school.

The victim was referred to St Joseph Mission Hospital for medical treatment and examination where results emerged positive.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to trace and arrest Chimwemwe Chitani who hails from Ndala village, Traditional Authority Njema in Mulanje district.