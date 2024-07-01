Mzuzu City Hammers on Monday failed to use their home ground advantage as they gave away a second-half lead to draw 1-all with Mafco FC in the TNM Super League match played at Mzuzu Stadium.

With a handful of spectators, Hammers failed to break the deadlock in the first half but they did so just seven minutes into the second half through Uzoagba who connected well from Wongani Zulu’s corner-kick.

The hosts controlled the game especially early minutes of the second half as they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, and attacked more than the visiting soldiers.

But against the run of play, the visitors levelled through Mphatso Philemon who scored from the rebound after Hammers’s goalkeeper fumbled a powerful shot from Peter Kasonga to make 1-1 and that was all for the match.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Hammers Coach Elias Chirambo said overconfidence cost them the game.

“It was a good game on our side, but overconfidence cost us, it was a physical game but lately we conceded a goal and we couldn’t find the winning goal,” he expressed his disappointment.

Mafco assistant coach, Jimmy Mzunga said collecting a point away from home wasn’t bad at all.

“It was a tough game but collecting a point away was not bad, with the condition of the pitch we couldn’t do otherwise but hold them,” said Mzunga

Mphatso Kasonga was the man of the match.

Mzuzu City Hammers remain in Fourth position with 18 points while Mafco FC are 11 with 13 points. Both teams have played eleven games each.