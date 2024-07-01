Veteran Balaka based-musician, Charles Sinetre has described the demise of legendary musician-cum politician soldier Lucius Banda was a blow in the music industry.

The former Alleluya Band leader described the departed music maestro as a person who selflessly devoted his time to nurturing the youths to realize their dreams in the music industry.

“We grew up together with Lucius in Balaka and in 1989, we joined the band where we became the youngest band members,”

“Throughout his career, Lucius invested his time in helping the youths in Balaka and across the country to make it into the music circles,” said Sinatra.

He said the death of Lucius Banda has left him dejected and he finds it hard to accept.

“As band members, we could play reggae music together, we could compose music together and of course, we could dance together. I will miss him,” lamented Sinetre.

Banda was a prominent figure in the music industry and politics in Malawi known for his powerful voice and poignant lyrics that addressed social issues and inspired change.

He rose to fame in the 1990s with his unique blend of Afro-pop, reggae and traditional Malawian rhythms, and launched the careers of many musicians in Malawi.

He died in a hospital in South Africa at the age of 54 in the course of receiving medical attention for kidney failure.