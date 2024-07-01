Police in Lilongwe have arrested a well-known TikTok content creator, Innocent Sengimana aged 23, popularly known as iPhone Daddy, for allegedly swindling millions of kwacha from numerous individuals under the false promise of supplying them with original iPhones.

Lilongwe police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, has confirmed to us that Sengimana has been on the run for several weeks after news of his impending arrest surfaced.

Chigalu revealed that Sengimana had been scamming his followers by collecting money from them, promising original iPhones, but he was nowhere to be seen.

He indicated that at least six individuals have already lodged police complaints regarding the theft, and he expects this number to rise as more victims will come forward following his arrest.

According to Chigalu, Sengimana has a mixed background having one parent from Rwanda and the other from Malawi.

Sengimana is expected to appear before court soon to face multiple charges related to theft.