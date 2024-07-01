Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) says it has been impressed by the government’s move to revise allowances for its workers upwards.

In an interview with Malawi24, General Secretary for Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) Titha Gomani said the union is very much impressed with what the government has done.

Gomani said the increase in allowances for both local and international travel will improve their living standards in their respective stations and will improve the delivery of services.

“We are very excited and happy with this news as we have been facing some challenges here and there. This allowance revision means that the government has a listening ear as we have complained about our welfare before”, said Gomani.

Secretary for Human Resource Management and Development Blessings Chilabade released a circular on 27th June 2024 for new allowances which will start on 1st July 2024.

The circular indicated that the government approved allowance increments for civil servants in all categories such as meal allowances, subsistence allowances for civil servants travelling within Malawi on duty and subsistence allowances for officers travelling outside Malawi on duty.

“As a union, we are expecting a lot from the government to improve the welfare of our members who contribute a lot to the development of our country”, she said.

Social media users have since advised managers to make sure that there should be sidelining and favouring of officers on the new allowance issue.

Newly approved allowances will be received according to grade. For example, officers in the highest grade will now be receiving K25, a 000 meal allowance per day while the lowest will receive K10,000 per day.

Subsistence allowance for civil servants travelling within Malawi on duty will now be receiving K120, K120,000the highest grade and K30,000 for the lowest grade.

The government also approved allowance increments for civil servants travelling outside Malawi on duty.

The circular indicated that the revised allowances should be implemented within the 2024/2025 approved budget allocation since the government will not provide additional funds to Carter for any increase in expenditure arising from the revision of subsistence allowances.