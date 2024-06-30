Silver Strikers continued their rampant unbeaten march towards their first TNM Super League title in eleven years after they defeated their cross-town rivals, Civil Service United, 2-0 at Civo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

If some had doubts over Peter Mponda’s side’s ability to upset the tables in the 2024 season then they must start thinking again because the Central Bankers are cruising and they are showing no signs of slowing down with yet another important victory to open up an eight-point lead over the second-placed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

The first half ended goalless, but Mponda’s technical and tactical ability saw him making important changes and just three minutes into the second half, Innocent Shema rose to the occasion with a compelling header to break the deadlock before sealing the victory through substitute Charles Chipala who tapped-in from a Tatenda M’balaka’s excellent pass into the box.

The win means the Area 47-based side is unbeaten in their eleven games, winning eight games and drawing twice, collecting 29 points.

They have a massive 13-point lead over the defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets who dropped points on Saturday to Kamuzu Barracks. This was their seventh draw of the season as they lie 5th in the standings with 16 points from the same number of games.

At Kamuzu Stadium, a strike in each half from Isaac Kaliyati and Francisco Madinga inspired Wanderers to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mighty Tigers. The Nomads had to score their winning goal in the last ten minutes of the match. Tigers scored their goal through Messiah Kachingwe. The win means Wanderers have moved to the second position with 21 points while Tigers dropped to the 11th position with 12 points.

At Dedza Stadium, a lone strike from Promise Kamwendo was enough to secure all three points for Dedza Dynamos over Karonga United to move up to 7th in the standings with 15 points. The defeat for Karonga sees them sitting in position 12 with twelve points. Both teams have played 11 games each.

At Karonga Stadium, Chitipa United and Creck Sporting Club played out to a 1-all draw. Rajab Nyirenda scored for the Northern Region-based side while Gift Kadawati scored for the Central Region outfit. Chitipa are still bottom of the table with 6 points while Creck sits in position 6 with 16 points. The two teams have played 11 games.

Week Eleven will be completed on Monday afternoon when Mafco FC will be hosted by Mzuzu City Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium.