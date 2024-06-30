Malawian celebrities are mourning alongside musician Wonderful Kapenga, known as Waxy Kay, following the passing of his father, Bishop Charles Kapenga, on Sunday.

Bishop Kapenga, who founded and led the Believers Assembly International Church, passed away early in the morning on June 30, 2024, at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

After Waxy Kay’s poignant Facebook post where he simply wrote “Dad” accompanied by a broken heart emoji, musicians, comedians, poets, believers, and many other creative professionals have been expressing their heartfelt condolences to the “Young King.”

In response to the devastating news, even celebrities who typically have no shortage of words found themselves struggling to articulate their grief.

Nonetheless, they rallied around Waxy Kay. Musician Driemo offered his support, commenting, “I’m deeply sorry for your loss brother, May God comfort you in this hard time.”

Musician Wikise remembered Bishop Kapenga as “A loving father, a devoted shepherd, and a shining example of faith. Your legacy will live on in the hearts of those you touched. May your soul rest in eternal peace and may your memory be a blessing to all who knew you.”

Tommy Shadow, acknowledging the Bishop’s strong bond with his children, reflected, “Bishop Kapenga was open to his kids. They will miss him terribly. A father who always made time for his children was a true blessing. Now we mourn. So much has happened this month. May his soul rest peacefully and heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Among those offering condolences to Waxy Kay on his post were musicians Tay Grin, Gwamba, Hezel Mak, Zeze Nesnes, Miracle Chinga, Avocado, Piksy, Suffix, Rashley, Thocco Katimba, and comedian Sleak Tetti.

Bishop Kapenga and Waxy Kay were prominent figures in their community, known for their humorous and insightful discussions on social media addressing juvenile behavior. Beyond his leadership in the church, Bishop Kapenga’s teachings and compassionate guidance left a lasting impact on many lives. He is survived by his wife and three children.