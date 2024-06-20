President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Justice Annabel Mtalimanja as the new Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Justice Mtalimanja has replaced Justice Dr.Chifundo Kachale.

The president has also appointed Rev.Phillip J.Kambulire and Dr Limbikani Kamlongera as new commissioners of the electoral body, replacing Dr Anthony John Mukumbwa and Olivia Mchaju Liwewe whose tenure of office expired along with Justice Kachale on 6 June this year.

The Commission’s director of media and public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa has confirmed that the appointments are with effect from 7 June 2024.

MEC will conduct the 2025 tripartite General Elections next year.