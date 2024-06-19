In a bid to fly home the remains of the late iconic actor and media figure Hope Chisanu, the Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) has joined efforts with various partners.

FAMA is set to screen “The Last Fishing Boat” in Lilongwe and Blantyre this weekend, aiming to raise funds exceeding the K43 million required for Chisanu’s return home.

Isaac Misoya, a member of the organizing committee, highlighted that the screenings, in collaboration with Madsoc Theatre/Mwezi Arts, Amaryllis Hotel, and First Dawn Arts, will feature Chisanu’s films and live music performances.

With a minimum entry donation of K10,000, attendees can support the cause and celebrate Chisanu’s legacy in Malawi’s film industry.

“We urge Malawians to attend or contribute in any way they can. Chisanu deserves to rest in Malawi, reflecting his immense contributions,” Misoya emphasized.

To contribute, donations can be made to FDH Bank account number 1980000077265 (Account Name: Joyce Mhango) or via Airtel Money to 1193813 (Agent Name: Zofuna Colben).

Meanwhile, a digital fundraiser by Prophetess Dawa Kamanga on the GoFundMe platform has raised $3,987 of the $25,000 goal.