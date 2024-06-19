Malawi’s President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday cancelled his trip to South Africa where he was expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of Cyrill Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa who was elected following the general elections held in the country.

The announcement by the Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu indicated that Chakwera decided to cancel the trip in honour of late Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and eight others who died in a plane crash on Monday 10th June 2024.

Chakwera declared 21 days of mourning for the late Vice President with half-mast flags within the period in respect to the souls of Malawians who died in this accident.

“The President who is still shocked by the demise of beloved citizens could not find the strength to travel to South Africa to attend the inaugural ceremony of President Ramaphosa,” Kunkuyu said.

Kunkuyu said instead, the President delegated Hon. Nancy Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs to represent him in South Africa.

Malawi’s President also declared Monday 17th June 2024 holiday in honour of Vice President Chilima’s burial ceremony.

Late Chilima died alongside eight other officials in a plane crash in Chikangawa Forest on his way to Mzuzu where he expected to proceed to Nkhatabay Bay for the burial ceremony of Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Ralph Kasambala.

Chakwera led Malawians in honour of the Vice President during a Mass ceremony at St. Patrick’s Parish, a viewing of his body at the Parliament building and a Public funeral ceremony at Bingu National Stadium before taking his remains to Ntcheu district.