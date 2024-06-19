Humble Bondo, former President of UNIMA Students’ Representative Council, has been suspended from the University of Malawi for three years due to sexual harassment.

The suspension was issued by Mrs. Eluby Kafumbata, the university’s registrar, who confirmed that Bondo appeared before the disciplinary committee on June 12th to respond to the charges. However, he was unable to adequately defend himself, leading to the committee’s decision.

This action comes at a critical time as Bondo was nearing graduation from the university.