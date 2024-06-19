The Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM) says efforts are underway to restore power that was lost on Tuesday this week in Malawi’s northern region and some parts of Nkhotakota, Kasungu and Ntchisi.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the electricity supplier said parts of Kasungu, Ntchisi, Nkhotakota and the entire Northern Region have lost power supply from 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, 18th June 2024.

ESCOM states that this occurred due to a fault on their Salima to Nkhotakota Overhead line, a development that has left customers in Malomo, Ntchisi, Nkhotakota, Kasungu Boma, Kamuzu Academy, Shayona, Mtunthama, Dwangwa, Dwambazi and the entire Northern Region with no power supply.

However, the cooperation says it is investigating the cause of the fault.

“We have since stepped up our efforts to restore power supply to the affected areas,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, customers in the affected areas have been advised to switch off all electrical appliances, as the power supply may be restored at any time.