The Chairperson of the Sunni Foundation, Aamir Patel, has urged Muslims to show mercy and extend support to the underprivileged, the needy, and those struggling to access food in Malawi.

Patel made these remarks on Monday after Eid prayers at the Lilongwe Main Mosque.

He emphasized the importance of resourceful individuals making an effort to assist those in need, especially during challenging economic times.

“Our country’s economy is not in good shape, but we must seek help from Almighty Allah,” Patel said. “Through His mercy and power, we can restore the economy and help people survive.”

Meanwhile, fellow Muslim Abdul Rahman Chibisa encouraged his colleagues to celebrate Eid responsibly by adhering to Islamic teachings.

He also appealed to people of all religions to work together in solidarity to boost Malawi’s economy.

Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan annually, culminating in the celebration of Eid.

By Dean Chisambo