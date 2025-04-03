Three key figures among the concerned paid-up members of the National Organization of Nurses and Midwives (NONM) in Malawi who had been vocal on plans to shut down NONM offices over the organization’s failure to secure a lucrative deal with the government on allowance adjustments have been transferred from their workplaces.

The transfers come after the group, comprising over 3,500 paid-up members, accused NONM leadership of failing to secure a lucrative deal with the government on allowance adjustments. The group had threatened to shut down NONM offices in Lilongwe on 11 April 2025, but Lilongwe District Commissioner Lawford Palani denied permission, citing concerns about unlawful assembly.

“Kindly note that we cannot sanction the closure of offices at the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives (NONM) as it is against the dictates of the Police Act. We would not want to be part of an assembly with unlawful purpose,” responded Palani on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, 2nd April 2025, Frank Kamwendo, Chairperson of the group and working at Nsanje District Council, Lucius Gerrald, Spokesperson, working at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, and Harrison Tembo, Lead Member from Blantyre District Council, were notified of their reassignments to Lilongwe District Council with immediate effect.

A transfer list obtained by this publication, which includes 13 names, does not specify the reasons behind the transfers of Kamwendo, Gerrald, and Tembo. However, the list reveals that 8 individuals are swapping locations, while 2 others are being transferred at their request.

Others are suggesting that the transfers of the three key figures may be related to their vocal criticism of the National Organization of Nurses and Midwives leadership.