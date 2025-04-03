The Government has begun distributing fertilizer for the 2024-2025 growing season at Masintha Ground today, Thursday, 3 April 2025.

This decision has left many Malawians in Kawale puzzled, as farmers are now focused on harvesting rather than planting.

Some women were overheard voicing their frustration, stating that only those who received fertilizer would support Chakwera in the upcoming September 16 elections.

They further criticized the government, calling it incompetent and questioning its decision-making.

Many citizens are also wondering why the Government is rolling out fertilizer at this time of the year, months after the rainy season began in November 2024.

A young man at the scene expressed his concern, arguing that such timing could lead to food shortages as farmers cannot use the fertilizer effectively.

Two lorries arrived at Masintha Ground, carrying the consignment.

One of the trucks, with registration number KU 10466, was seen transporting fertilizer.

A significant number of beneficiaries in line for the AIP fertilizer were dressed in MCP party attire.

Armed police officers were stationed at the venue to provide security.

An MCP youth member appeared to have taken over ADMARC’s role by calling out names of recipients using a megaphone.

He was visibly dressed in MCP regalia, featuring the party’s black cock symbol. Another group of MCP security personnel took charge of security arrangements near the fertilizer trucks.

They were seen wearing party reflectors prominently displaying the MCP emblem.

Several young individuals were spotted in red golf shirts with “VK” initials, which, to this reporter, suggested an affiliation with Vera Kamtukule.

Later, a white half-ton pickup truck arrived at Masintha Ground, featuring writings and images of Vera Kamtukule.

The presence of party-branded materials made the entire event appear more like a political campaign than a government initiative.