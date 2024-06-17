In a solemn ceremony that resonated with national mourning, the remains of Vice President Saulos Chilima were laid to rest today at Nsipe in Ntcheu. The moving event, marked by military precision and reverence, paid tribute to a leader revered for his dedication and service to Malawi.

At 13:46 local time, the casket containing Vice President Chilima’s remains was gently lowered into the grave by members of the Malawi Defence Forces (MDF). The scene unfolded with utmost dignity, as family members, dignitaries, and citizens gathered to bid their final farewell.

The burial ceremony included a tribute in the form of a 19-gun salute, a military tradition reserved for honouring distinguished individuals and leaders. Each echoing boom of the cannons underscored the respect and admiration Vice President Chilima commanded throughout his career.

President Lazarus Chakwera, in attendance alongside former President Peter Mutharika and other political figures, delivered a heartfelt eulogy praising Vice President Chilima’s leadership and contributions to the nation. He lauded Chilima’s efforts to promote unity, transparency, and socio-economic development during his tenure.

The ceremony was also a moment of reflection on Vice President Chilima’s legacy, characterized by his unwavering commitment to public service and his vision for a prosperous and inclusive Malawi. Speakers highlighted his initiatives to empower youth, enhance governance, and champion reforms that aimed to uplift all Malawians.

Throughout the proceedings, emotional tributes from colleagues, friends, and citizens underscored the deep impact Vice President Chilima had on the lives of many. His dedication to improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure resonated deeply with those who witnessed his leadership firsthand.

As the sun set over the solemn gathering, Malawi bid farewell to a leader whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. The ceremonial burial of Vice President Saulos Chilima not only marked the end of an era but also served as a reminder of the enduring values of integrity, compassion, and service to the nation.

In the days ahead, Malawians will continue to honour Vice President Chilima’s memory by carrying forward his vision of a united and prosperous nation, guided by the principles of justice, equality, and unity.